Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 42,967 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 256,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 88,187 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,294. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

