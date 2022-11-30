Bloom Burton Reiterates Buy Rating for Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

REUN opened at $1.30 on Monday. Reunion Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

See Also

