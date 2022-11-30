Bloom Burton Reiterates Buy Rating for Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Reunion Neuroscience’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance
REUN opened at $1.30 on Monday. Reunion Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience
Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reunion Neuroscience (REUN)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.