BMO Capital Markets Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.06.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.59 on Wednesday, reaching C$44.84. 9,094,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,787,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.62. The firm has a market cap of C$60.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$28.77 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.27, for a total transaction of C$985,386.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

