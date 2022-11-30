BMO Capital Markets Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$55.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.06.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.59 on Wednesday, reaching C$44.84. 9,094,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,787,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.62. The firm has a market cap of C$60.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$28.77 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.
Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.