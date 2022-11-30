Bonita C. Stewart Sells 1,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.6 %
DECK stock traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.88. 425,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.93 and its 200-day moving average is $311.37. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $424.51.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Analyst Ratings Changes
DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.