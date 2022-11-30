Bonita C. Stewart Sells 1,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.6 %

DECK stock traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.88. 425,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.93 and its 200-day moving average is $311.37. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $424.51.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.