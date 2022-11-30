BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

