Bowlero (BOWL) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bowlero to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bowlero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 165 376 4 2.65

Bowlero presently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.14%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 44.59%. Given Bowlero’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bowlero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.28% -55.28% 79.76%

Risk and Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -23.91 Bowlero Competitors $1.01 billion -$53.72 million 3.04

Bowlero’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bowlero competitors beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

