BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-992 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.33 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

NYSE BOX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 1,876,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,394. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 36.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

