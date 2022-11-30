Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week High at $218.50

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$218.50 and last traded at C$217.98, with a volume of 28284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$212.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$221.67.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$193.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$170.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

About Boyd Group Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

