BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in November

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BWAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,021. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 108.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWAY. Northland Securities dropped their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

