Brian W. Mcneill Sells 4,371 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $18,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Urban One stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 79,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,724. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $212.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.85. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Urban One by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Urban One by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its stake in Urban One by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,934,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 44.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

