Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Short Interest Down 33.7% in November

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAL traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $27.10.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
