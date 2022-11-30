Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is NTB Financial Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

NTB Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.7% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 170,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

BMY traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. 189,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,860. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

