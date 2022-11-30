BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

ITW opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

