BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.