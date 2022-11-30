BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after purchasing an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,472,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.91.

MCK stock opened at $381.78 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

