BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 302.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

