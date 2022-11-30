BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $247.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $237.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

