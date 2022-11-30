BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 57,840 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

