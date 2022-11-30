BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SYY opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

