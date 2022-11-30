BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,276 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.