BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 29,281 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

