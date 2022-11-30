Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $37.00

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 365.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,790,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.