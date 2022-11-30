Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) PT at $45.50

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

VNNVF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €57.00 ($58.76) to €34.00 ($35.05) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Vonovia Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VNNVF opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

