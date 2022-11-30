BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.93-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.31 billion. BRP also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.65-12.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.91.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 0.3 %

BRP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BRP by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.