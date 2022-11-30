BuildUp (BUP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $190.92 Million

BuildUp (BUP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. BuildUp has a market cap of $190.92 million and $5,227.71 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BuildUp has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One BuildUp token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. BuildUp’s official website is gomoneda.com.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.01898342 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,416.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

