C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 15,610 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 3,218.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $37,000. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $46,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tilray Stock Up 1.9 %
Tilray stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,130,910.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $3,468,500 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
