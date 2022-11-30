C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Oil States International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oil States International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oil States International by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 77,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55,327 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OIS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Philip Scott Moses bought 58,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

OIS stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $423.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.13.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

