C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 680 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after buying an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.49. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

