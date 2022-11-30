C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,090 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 61.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 218,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 83,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

