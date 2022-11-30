C2X (CTX) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

C2X (CTX) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One C2X token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $9,504.05 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, C2X has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.06650204 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00504447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.71 or 0.30682845 BTC.

About C2X

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

Buying and Selling C2X

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

