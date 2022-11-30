Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.06.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.