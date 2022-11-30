Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $199.61. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.