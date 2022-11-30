Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 53,459 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 398.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after buying an additional 197,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,251 shares of company stock valued at $12,739,406 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

