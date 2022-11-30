Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,681 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

CNC stock opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

