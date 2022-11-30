Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 274.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,851 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98,905 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,539,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,845,000 after acquiring an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,262,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

BRO opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

