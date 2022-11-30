Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $21.25 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in McKesson by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $381.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.09. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.
In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
