Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,415 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

