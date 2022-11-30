Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,841 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
EW stock opened at $74.85 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
