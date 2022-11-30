Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $449.12 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.