Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 294,851 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 274.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,851 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $23,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after purchasing an additional 926,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

