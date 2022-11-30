Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 60,400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

