Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.43% of Elastic worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 1,959 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $173,469.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

