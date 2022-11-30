Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.16% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after buying an additional 507,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $15,671,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,564,000 after buying an additional 186,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.0 %

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.