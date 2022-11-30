Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 74,140 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,140 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

MKC stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

