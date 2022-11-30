Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 81,144 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,144 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.11% of Lennar worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Lennar by 220.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,354,000 after acquiring an additional 401,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Lennar stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

