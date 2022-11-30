Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

CPT opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

