Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $79.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STAA. UBS Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.11.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

