Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.72

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.72 and traded as low as C$45.16. Capital Power shares last traded at C$45.47, with a volume of 215,331 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CSFB raised their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.73.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,560.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

