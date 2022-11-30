CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CareMax stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 386,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. CareMax makes up 0.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMAXW remained flat at $0.56 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. CareMax has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.