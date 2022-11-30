Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Sunday, November 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $211.06 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 16,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

